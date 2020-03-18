Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Stake Decreased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 45,089.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JAG opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

