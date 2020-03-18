James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.