James Mactier Acquires 10,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,120.00 ($21,361.70).

Shares of RRL stock opened at A$3.65 ($2.59) on Wednesday. Regis Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$2.93 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.72 ($4.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.57.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Regis Resources’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

