Jeffrey T. Jackson Acquires 3,225 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGTI stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $630.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.