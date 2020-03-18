Joseph W. Adams Purchases 900 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Joseph W. Adams bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.60. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

NWFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wood & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

