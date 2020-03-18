JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AON (NYSE:AON) to Overweight

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

Shares of AON opened at $164.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. AON has a 1 year low of $154.51 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

