Kenneth H. Traub Buys 5,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDW opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tidewater by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tidewater by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

