Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 4,367 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,790.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,835.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

