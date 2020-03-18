Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $84.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

