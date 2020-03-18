Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

