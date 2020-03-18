La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LJPC opened at $4.00 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. Equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 81,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996. Company insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

