Lawrence J. Savarese Acquires 3,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,734,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 170,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

