LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $226,229.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,099.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $178,386.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,601,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,545 shares of company stock worth $1,666,584. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

