LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

