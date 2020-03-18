Lori M. Muratta Buys 2,310 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Stock

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) insider Lori M. Muratta bought 2,310 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $24,301.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

