Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

