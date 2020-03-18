Mary Stojcevski Buys 3,000 Shares of Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Mary Stojcevski purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,500.00 ($11,702.13).

DDR stock opened at A$5.11 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Dicker Data Ltd has a 52-week low of A$3.65 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 83.09%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

