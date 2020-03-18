Matthew V. Hairford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

