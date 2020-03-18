Michael C. Franson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michael C. Franson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $72.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.