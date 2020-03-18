Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,299 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $334,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Mid Penn Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.