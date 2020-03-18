Morgan Stanley Upgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) to “Equal Weight”

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

DO stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

