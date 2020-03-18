Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to “Equal Weight”

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

ZBRA opened at $180.66 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

