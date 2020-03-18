Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. Apple makes up 8.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

