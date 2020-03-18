National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.48

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.48 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 3264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

