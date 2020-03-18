National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.42

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 481748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 774,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

