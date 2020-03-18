NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

