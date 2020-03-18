Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)

Investment analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Corecivic alerts:

NYSE CXW opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Corecivic has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corecivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corecivic by 80.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corecivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corecivic by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.