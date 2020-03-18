Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.14 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

