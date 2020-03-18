NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

FND opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

