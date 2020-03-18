NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,640 shares of company stock worth $10,799,454 over the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

