NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 5,490 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

