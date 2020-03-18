NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 45,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

