NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.