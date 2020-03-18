NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $74,000 in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:CCC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

