NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $82,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.