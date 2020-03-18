NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

IMPINJ stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.31. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.