NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $29,619,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $3,489,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

STM opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

