NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

