NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.67

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 5587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

