NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $278.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.63.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

