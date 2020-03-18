Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.