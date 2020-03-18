Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

OESX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $98.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

