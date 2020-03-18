OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

