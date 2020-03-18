Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 97.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

