P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.82

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $447.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

