Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,931 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,931 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 753,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE CPLG opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

