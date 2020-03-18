Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,448 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 331,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA TOK opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $76.43.

