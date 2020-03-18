Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FBL Financial Group worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FFG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.