Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,756,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

