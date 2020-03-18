Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

